Air Astana passengers can attend EXPO 2017 for free

2017-03-28

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 28

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

All passengers of Kazakhstan's national carrier Air Astana, who will be visiting Astana during EXPO 2017, will be able to attend the event for free, head of the airline’s Baku office Daken Shemet said Mar. 28 at a road show dedicated to EXPO 2017.

Kazakh capital, Astana, will host the exhibition on June 10-Sept. 10. The EXPO 2017 theme is “Future Energy.”

Passengers should register their air tickets on the airline’s website in order to get free tickets to EXPO 2017.

Shemet reminded that Air Astana operates three direct flights per week from Baku to Astana and Almaty. The company will carry out four Baku-Almaty flights per week in the summer, according to him.

Air Astana’s passenger traffic from and to Baku in 2016 was about 35,000 people, Shemet said.