Militant withdrawal from three towns near Damascus completed

2018-05-11 11:19 | www.trend.az | 1

By late Thursday, all militants have withdrawn from three towns on the southern outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus - Yelda, Babila and Beit Sahm, TASS with reference to the SANA news agency has reported.

Last groups of militants and their family members boarded buses that will take them to Idlib and Jarablus.

In line with a local ceasefire deal, more than 5,000 militants and their family members left the three towns in the past seven days. Others laid down their weapons to make use of the amnesty, declared by the country’s government.

According to the Al-Mayadeen TV, Syrian army sappers have already started demining those neighborhoods. On Friday, security patrols and police units will enter the area.