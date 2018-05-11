European partners to help Georgia reform energy sector

The Government of Georgia, a German government-owned development bank KFW and the French Development Agency (AFD) are signing a declaration on launching reforms for developing the energy market in Georgia and improve energy efficiency in the country, Agenda reports.

As Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili stated at today’s government meeting, the development of the country’s energy field is very important for the government. He also said that strengthening Georgia’s energy independence is strategically important for the country.

"For this reason it is very important to create a national action plan for energy efficiency”, said Kvirikashvili.