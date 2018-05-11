Russia’s ex-finance minister Kudrin may head Audit Chamber

Lawmakers from the ruling United Russia party are currently discussing the candidacy of former finance minister Alexei Kudrin to the post of the Russian Audit Chamber's head, a senior lawmaker told TASS on Thursday.

"At the moment, the faction views him as the main candidate," first deputy head of the United Russia parliamentary faction, Andrey Isayev, told TASS.

The Audit Chamber’s current head, Tatyana Golikova, is expected to be promoted to the post of the deputy prime minister in charge of social policy issues.

"The consultations are just beginning. Alexei Leonidovich Kudrin has expressed his readiness to hold those consultations," Isayev said.