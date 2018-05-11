BP presents book dedicated to founders Azerbaijan Democratic Republic

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

BP presented a unique research book in commemoration of all 59 people who contributed to the establishment of the first democratic republic in the East.

The book entitled "Founders of the Republic" is BP's gift to the 100th anniversary celebrations of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

The public presentation event was held in Baku's Official Receptions Hall on May 11.

BP Vice President for Communications, External Affairs Strategy and Region Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli said in his address to the public presentation event that the republic, which existed only 23 months to change an exploited nation to the first and most democratic country in the East, is a source of national pride for the people of Azerbaijan.

"As Azerbaijan's long-term and reliable partner, BP has always supported initiatives and activities to promote the country's rich cultural heritage and national values. Azerbaijan's first democratic republic was a truly national value that we in BP wanted to honour by joining the 100th anniversary celebrations and sharing the people's pride," Aslanbeyli said.

The book is a result of long and thorough research conducted in the archives of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Russia, Germany and Poland.

The author of the book is the well-known historian Dr. Nasiman Yagublu.

BP Azerbaijan is also the sponsor of the documentary "The last session" which depicts the last night and the tragic fall of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

