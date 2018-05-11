Germany ready to help its firms keep doing business in Iran

2018-05-11 11:53 | www.trend.az | 2

Germany is ready to help minimize the impact on its businesses of President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Friday, Reuters reports.

“We are ready to talk to all the companies concerned about what we can do to minimize the negative consequences,” Altmaier told Deutschlandfunk radio. “That means, it is concretely about damage limitation.”

Germany had no immediate reason to change its Hermes export guarantee scheme for Iran.

“At the moment, there is no reason to change the valued Hermes scheme,” Altmaier said. “We are just starting a conversation about what the economic implications are, and how we can avoid negative consequences for jobs in Germany.”

He said Germany had no legal means of protecting German companies that do business in the United States.