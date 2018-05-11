Azerbaijani president, first lady inaugurate Dinamo hotel in Baku

2018-05-11 12:32 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening ceremony of Dinamo hotel in Baku.

The president and his wife cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the hotel.

President Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created in the hotel.

The president then met with the hotel staff and posed for photographs together with them.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news