Japan economy seen shrinking for first time in two years in first quarter

2018-05-11 | www.trend.az

Japan’s economy is expected to have contracted for the first time in two years in the first quarter due to weak private consumption and softer export demand, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

A negative reading, while slight, would snap Japan’s longest period of economic expansion — eight straight quarters of growth - since its 1980s bubble economy.

But analysts said the expected January-March weakness may be only a temporary soft patch, arguing that higher prices for fresh vegetables and bad winter weather likely weighed on consumer spending in the quarter.

The global economy also has remained firm, suggesting Japan will regain traction in the second quarter, they added.

Gross domestic product (GDP) probably shrank at an annualized rate of 0.2 percent in the first quarter after a 1.6 of expansion in the final quarter of 2017, the poll of 18 analysts showed.

That would mark the first contraction in the world’s third-largest economy since late 2015.

The annualized contraction would translate into a flat reading from the previous quarter.

“The economy had steadily recovered but it appeared to have come to a temporary standstill,” said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

“Economic indicators such as factory output and firms’ business sentiment have shown a softening momentum of the economy. The GDP data will likely reflect those moves.”

Analysts believe there was no growth in private consumption in the quarter, after a 0.5 percent gain in the final quarter last year. Private consumption accounts for 60 percent of GDP.

External demand - or exports minus imports - also provided no contribution to GDP, the poll found. Japan’s exports rose less than expected in March and a business survey showed export order growth slowed sharply in April due to a stronger yen.