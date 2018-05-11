Iran says Syria has every right to defend itself against Israel

2018-05-11 12:42 | www.trend.az | 0

Iran on Friday supported Syria’s right to defend itself against Israel, accusing others of remaining silent over the attacks on Tehran’s key regional ally, Reuters with reference to the TV reported.

“Iran strongly condemns ...(Israel’s) attacks on Syria. Syria has every right to defend itself,” the broadcaster quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi as saying.

Israel said it had attacked nearly all of Iran’s military infrastructure in Syria on Thursday after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory for the first time, in the most extensive military exchange ever between the two adversaries.

The confrontation came two days after President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 multinational agreement aimed it curbing Iran’s nuclear program.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news