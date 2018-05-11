President Aliyev: North-South, East-West transport corridor projects being implemented with Azerbaijan’s big investments

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

Trend:

The North-South and East-West transport corridor projects are being implemented with Azerbaijan’s big investments, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

President Aliyev made the remarks in Baku on May 10 at the solemn ceremony dedicated to the 95th birth anniversary of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev.

"Following the path determined by the great leader, we managed to create powerful economy,” the president said. “Over the past 15 years, there has been no second country, which has been developing at such a high speed in economy as Azerbaijan.”

“Our economy has grown more than threefold,” he said. “Leading international organizations, the Davos World Economic Forum have put Azerbaijan in the 35th position in competitiveness ranking, while among the developing countries we rank third. We have huge economic resources. Our foreign reserves are five times more than our foreign debt."