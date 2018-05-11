New standards for dairy products being drafted in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan's Association of Producers and Exporters of Milk and Dairy Products (ASEB) plans to introduce new standards for these products in the country, ASEB Executive Director Samir Eyyubov said at a meeting of the Association participants in Baku on May 11.

"Azerbaijan needs to promote such a concept as "farm milk". That is milk and dairy products manufactured in compliance with the necessary standards. Special logos should be on packages of finished products for this end," he said.

Eyyubov said a number of marketing activities are being developed to promote such products in the Azerbaijani market.