AZPROMO: Milk producers in Azerbaijan should work hard to develop their industry

2018-05-11

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Companies in Azerbaijan engaged in the production and processing of dairy products should work hard to develop their industry, Yusuf Abdullayev, vice president of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), said at a meeting with participants of the Azerbaijan Milk and Dairy Products Producers and Exporters Association May 11.

“I think that the creation of such an industry association is an important event,” Abdullayev said. “We believe that this organization will contribute to the development of the sphere. At the same time, serious work is needed on the part of the entrepreneurs themselves.”

The Azerbaijan Milk and Dairy Products Producers and Exporters Association was established January 26, 2018. Presently, it unites 20 members, and negotiations are also held with new companies.