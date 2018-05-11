Minister: Russian tourists to be able to use ruble in Turkey

2018-05-11 13:39 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11.

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Russian tourists will be able to use their national currency - the ruble - in Turkey, Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said, Turkish media reported on May 11.

The minister said that the talks are underway between Turkey and Russia in this regard.

The Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry earlier told Trend that in March 2018, 97,438 tourists from Russia visited Turkey, which is 38,784 people more than in March 2017.

The share of Russian citizens in the total number of foreigners, who visited Turkey in March 2018 was 4.5 percent. In March 2017, the figure was 3.7 percent.