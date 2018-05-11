Azerbaijan strengthening food safety (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee (SCC) and Food Safety Agency have signed a memorandum of understanding.

The memorandum was signed by Chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev and Head of the Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli.

The memorandum envisages the exchange of information between the two structures on the results of examinations of exported and imported products, as well as the exchange of experience. In addition, both structures commit to conduct joint seminars on food safety.