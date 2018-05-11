Cybernet, UZINFOCOM ink MOU

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

The leading IT solutions provider in Azerbaijan Cybernet and the Single integrator for creation and support of the State Information Systems in Uzbekistan (UZINFOCOM) signed the memorandum of understanding on cooperation in May, 2018.

According to the memorandum, Cybernet and UZINFOCOM will cooperate in the fields of IT-consulting, software development for modification and improvement of national information systems, business automation through ERP, CRM and BI systems implementation, development and implementation of mobile technologies and solutions for the effective organization of various services, including the state services.