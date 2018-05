Azeraeronavigation introduces latest innovative air navigation system AIM

2018-05-11 14:42 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

Trend:

Azeraeronavigation Air Traffic Control Department (AZANS) under CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines completed the process of introducing integrated aeronautical information management system AIM.

Such a fully integrated system was first introduced among all other countries of the post-Soviet space.