President Aliyev: Modern tourism industry to appear in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

A modern tourism industry will be created in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said May 11 at a meeting with the staff of the Dinamo Hotel, the opening ceremony of which took place in the Sabail District of Baku.

“I congratulate you on the opening of a new hotel in Baku,” the Azerbaijani president said. “This is a wonderful event.”

