Top official: Azerbaijan’s flag to flutter in Shusha, Khankendi districts soon (UPDATE)

2018-05-11 14:57 | www.trend.az | 2

Details added (first version posted on 12:57)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Today the Azerbaijani army has been fully provided with modern weapons and under the leadership of supreme commander-in-chief is able to perform the most difficult task, Assistant to the Azerbaijani president for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies and Military Issues Fuad Alasgarov said.

Alasgarov made the remarks in Baku May 11 at the presentation of the Sevdiyim project, dedicated to the 95th birth anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR).

“The Azerbaijani army has high combat readiness,” he said. “One of the achievements reached by Azerbaijan is the creation of a strong army.”

"The country’s army demonstrated its strength during the April battles of 2016, by raising Azerbaijan’s flag in the liberated lands,” he said. “We are sure that soon Azerbaijan’s flag will flutter in Shusha, Khankendi districts."

Alasgarov said that the Azerbaijani people returned the flag of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic after 70 years.

"This flag is the flag of strong Azerbaijan, which became the leading country in the region,” he said. “For these achievements the Azerbaijani people are obliged to national leader Heydar Aliyev. During the years of Heydar Aliyev's leadership, Azerbaijan has become the strongest country in the CIS area. The state construction has been successfully carried out. A contract was signed with the world's leading oil companies to supply Azerbaijani oil to world markets."

Alasgarov also added that social and political stability prevails in Azerbaijan today thanks to the policy being pursued in the country.

The presentation of the Sevdiyim project dedicated to the 95th birth anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) was held in Baku May 11.

Assistant to the Azerbaijani president for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies and Military Issues Fuad Alasgarov, Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev, Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations Ulvi Mehdiyev attended the event.

At the end of the official part of the event, a clip based on the poem of prominent poet, playwright Jafar Jabbarli "Sevdiyim" was demonstrated.

Composer and performer is Azerbaijani Honored Artist Tunzala Aghayeva, stage director Ulviyya Kenul.

Then, Aghayeva sang patriotic songs.

The Sevdiyim project is being implemented by ASAN Service, ASAN volunteers, ASAN Radio. Various events are planned to be held within the project.

