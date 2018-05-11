Border-customs points on Azerbaijan-Iran border to operate in round-the-clock mode

2018-05-11 15:18 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

Trend:

The Astara, Bilasuvar and Julfa customs-border points on the Azerbaijan-Iran border began to operate in the round-the-clock mode since May 10, the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee said in a message on May 10.

A relevant agreement was reached at a meeting between the border and customs services of Iran and Azerbaijan. Thus, 24-hour passage of passengers, trucks and cars will be ensured through the above mentioned customs-border points.

The Committee stressed that these steps contribute to growth of the trade between the two countries, the 24-hour operation of the North-South Transit Corridor, as well as elimination of traffic and passenger traffic jam at border checkpoints.

To this end, infrastructure on the border and customs spheres has been updated, while it is planned to further expand the infrastructure.