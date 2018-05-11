President Aliyev: Modern tourism industry to appear in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

A modern tourism industry will be created in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said May 11 at a meeting with the staff of the Dinamo Hotel, the opening ceremony of which took place in the Sabail District of Baku.

“I congratulate you on the opening of a new hotel in Baku,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“This is a wonderful event. The Dinamo Hotel was constructed and put into operation at an excellent level. As you know, it is located in a historic building. This building has a great history. I am very glad that the historical architecture of the building has been completely preserved, and the interior design also pleases the eye. Guests of the hotel will feel at home. An excellent design work was carried out. I'd like to express special gratitude to Mrs. Pinto. It's really a lovely design. All the work here was carried out at a very modern and high level," President Aliyev said.

The president further emphasized that the hotel location is also very convenient.

"This is the downtown area, and guests of the hotel can have a walk to the most interesting places of the city - Boulevard, Icherisheher and other places in the downtown area. Surely, activity of this hotel will give impetus to the tourism development in the country. Because, now this is one of the main directions for us. The number of tourists in the country is growing," the head of state said.

