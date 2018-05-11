Date of next Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be mulled

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Talks will be held with the Formula 1 leadership to determine date of the next Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Nigar Arpadarai, the director of marketing and public relations at the Baku City Circuit (BCC) Operational Committee, told Trend on May 11.

"We want the race to be held in June. However, exact decision has not been made yet. What is known for sure is that Azerbaijan Grand Prix will definitely take place next year. But, the exact date is still unknown, date will be set following the negotiations, " Arpadarai said.