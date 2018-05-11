Armenia has claim on Turkish lands - Turkish PM

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Armenia has a claim on Turkish lands, while Turkey is not at war with any country, said the Prime Minister of Turkey, Binali Yildirim, Turkish media reported May 11.

"Armenia is still hostile to Turkey," Yildirim said.

The prime minister noted that if Armenia stops making any claims against Turkey and indeed sincerely wishes to open a new page in relations with Turkey, Ankara may consider these proposals.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated Armenia's readiness to establish relations with Turkey without preconditions.