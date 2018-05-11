US exit from Iran deal weakens trust in global order, warns German leader

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has described Washington’s decision to exit the deal on Iran’s nuclear program as erroneous, TASS reports.

"That undermines trust in international order," she said at a Catholic conference in Muenster. Her speech was broadcast by German TV channels.

"I believe it is wrong to unilaterally tear up the agreement, which was agreed on and which was unanimously approved by the UN Security Council," Merkel said, adding that Washington’s decision was "a cause for concern and regret."

The German chancellor agreed that some issues related to Tehran, such as Iran’s ballistic missile program, its relations with Israel and actions in Syria "spark huge concern."

On May 8, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal as it, he said, leaves Tehran a possibility to create a nuclear bomb bypassing all the restrictions. He noted another agreement with Iran should be signed.