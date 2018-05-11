“Love and creation are stronger than death” – Giedre Zickyte talks her film to be screened in Baku

2018-05-11 16:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Fikret Dolukhanov, Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Second IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival is underway in Baku, Azerbaijan. The program of the festival, which is held from May 2 through May 17, includes master classes, exhibitions, performances, and of course, film screenings.

As part of the festival, a documentary film titled “Master and Tatyana”, shot by Lithuanian director Giedre Zickyte will be presented to the audience at Park Cinema in Flame Towers on May 14.

On the eve of the film’s screening, Giedre Zickyte spoke to Trend Life about the story of her film’s hero– the well-known photographer Vitas Luckus, what binds him and the film with Azerbaijan, and the reason why the name of the film is so reminiscent of the title of Mikhail Bulgakov’s well-known novel.

- The documentary is telling the story of the prominent Lithuanian photographer Vitas Luckus. Why did you choose this topic? What specifically were you interested in?

- It is a story about most universal and many-sided feeling – passion which becomes unpredictable when burning in the heart of the talented artist. The world was too small for Vitas Luckus and his heart was too small for all the passions life had provided him with. That made his life extremely hard for him to endure and especially interesting for us to get acquainted with.

- What is the phenomenon of Vitas Luckus? What traits make his personality remarkable?

- The question that usually bothers me – why are we afraid of those who are (think, live, create and leave us) really free? These are the people I want to talk about and with in my documentaries.

Vitas Luckus was that kind of person. He is the person I would have loved to meet and talk to at least for five minutes. There are so many legends about him. I am still not sure what is true and what is mystified. Vitas Luckus was not the person whose life could be called a model one. However who could define and decide what so-called a “normal life” should be? The obvious thing is that you always can feel the vital charisma and the portrait of absolutely unordinary, passionate, full of contradictions but sincere and true man breaking through all these stories. The same energy flows from his photos that don’t let you feel indifferent to the vitality and truth of life caught by a talented photographer’s eye.

On the other hand through his portrait I search for the answer where is the boundary where the cognition ends and the loss starts? What price do we have to pay for that?

- Did you manage to reflect all the main events of Luckus’s life in your documentary? Is one film enough for that?

- It is impossible. A film is not an encyclopedia and it has its own subjective story… I called my film “Master and Tatyana” because I found it as an angle which helped me to choose between hundreds of topics and materials which I had for film. It is obviously a deliberately reference to Bulgakov’s famous novel “Master and Margarita”, and not only because of love, demons, spirits, mystical coincidences, artist’s life in the Soviet system as well as “manuscripts which do not burn”.

When I started doing this film, after some time I realized that I will never be able to know Vitas fully because he is not with us anymore. I can only glimpse into his past life through the reflections of the others. I even didn’t have almost any moving image of him. Everything was static, and photography is static, and person is not alive anymore. And his life was full of movement, and cinema is all about the movement! How to solve this paradox, how to make static alive? It was a challenge for me! But everything changed when I flied to the United States and met his wife Tatyana. I am very thankful to her that after 20 years of silence she opened the doors for me both to the incredible archive of Vitas and to their beautiful and tragic love story. I realized that she will be the one who becomes “alive” in the film, the one who will reflect Vitas to me – through her love and through Vitas’ archive which she faithfully preserved for so many years. Love and creation are stronger than death.

- You did not only direct the film, but you also authored its script. What are your impressions from working on this documentary? Did you face any difficulties?