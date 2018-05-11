Azercell’s Barama Center continues to support young startups (PHOTO)

2018-05-11 17:35 | www.trend.az | 1

Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center of Azercell Telecom continues to provide its support towards young startups to help them realize their projects successfully and expand their world outlook.

Under the project “Breakfast with mentors” launched in 2017, young startups regularly meet with distinguished entrepreneurs, leading successful businesses. This time, the meeting was held with Kamran Samadli, expert in marketing, strategy, event management and business development, as well as Seedstars Middle East and Northern Africa Regional Manager, leading the expansion of the company in the region.

The meetings organized by Barama Center on a monthly basis discuss topical issues, current projects of the startups and give beneficial advice for future success. Managing business, finding investors and partners, boosting sales, expanding networking and etc. are among the main topics of discussion during the meetings.

Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center was founded in 2009 by Azercell to support entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan. The Center generally supports IT projects and emerging startups operating in this industry and helps them to become independently prosperous business. Notably, over nine years of its activity the Center contributed to the growth of more than 70 startups, 45 of which managed to build successful business.