Eurasian Economic Union to sign trade, economic agreements with China, Iran in Astana

2018-05-11

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will sign an agreement on trade and economic cooperation with China and a provisional agreement on free trade zone formation with Iran on May 17 in Astana, acting Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said Friday, TASS reports.

"An agreement on trade and economic cooperation with China and a provisional agreement on formation of a free trade zone with Iran are planned to be signed next week in Astana," he said.