Azerbaijan urges France to take tough measures against illegal visits to occupied lands

Azerbaijan has urged the French Foreign Ministry to take tough measures in connection with illegal visits to the occupied territories, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Hikmet Hajiyev told Trend on May 11.

He stressed that since 2013, certain circles of the Armenian lobby in France have signed illegal documents under a pretext of "sister cities" between the occupied cities of Azerbaijan and the cities and towns of France, and are trying to use such steps to promote the illegal regime.

