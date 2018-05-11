No progress on Putin’s possible meeting with Trump — acting Kremlin aide

There is no progress on a possible meeting between Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, preparations stopped at a stage of an agreement to organize such a meeting that was reached in a telephone conversation between the two leaders on March 20, acting presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday, TASS reported.

"This matter stopped at a point that was reached in Trump’s telephone conversation with our leader on March 20, when the American side said a contact between the two presidents was possible," he said.

Ushakov refrained from comments on Trump’s upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. He did not anticipate either whether such a meeting could be successful. "So far, I’d prefer to leave this question without an answer," he said.