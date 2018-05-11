Oil near multi-year highs as Iran sanctions tighten supply outlook

Oil prices steadied near 3-1/2 year highs on Friday as the prospect of new U.S. sanctions on Iran tightened the outlook for Middle East supply at a time when global crude production is only just keeping pace with rising demand, Reuters reports.

The United States plans to reintroduce sanctions against Iran, which pumps about 4 percent of the world’s oil, after abandoning a deal reached in late 2015 that limited Tehran’s nuclear ambitions in exchange for the removal of U.S. and European sanctions.

The global oil market is finely balanced, with top exporter Saudi Arabia and No.1 producer Russia having led efforts to curb oil supply to prop up prices.

Benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 was down 20 cents at $77.27 a barrel by 1330 GMT. On Thursday Brent hit $78, its highest since November 2014.

U.S. light crude CLc1 was down 10 cents at $71.26, having touched a 3-1/2 year high of $71.89 on Thursday.

Many analysts expect oil prices to rise as Iran’s exports fall.

“The up-trend remains strong and intact,” said Robin Bieber, technical chart analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

Rainer Seele, chief executive of Austrian oil and gas company OMV (OMVV.VI), told German daily Handelsblatt that he expects prices to rise as the United States moves to reimpose sanctions.