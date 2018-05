Director general of Azerbaijan’s ITV channel leaves his post

2018-05-11 18:35 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

Trend:

Director General of Azerbaijan’s ITV channel Jamil Guliyev has left his post, the ITV Broadcasting Council told Trend May 11.

It was noted that Jamil Guliyev officially applied to the Council with the desire to leave his post due to health problems and future creative plans.