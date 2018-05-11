Houthi militias seize money belonging to Yemen’s slain ex-president Saleh

Houthi militias have reportedly seized the money which was found with Yemen’s slain ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh Reuters reported

Saba news agency, which is controlled by Houthis in Sana’a, reported that Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the so-called Supreme Political Council of Houthi, directed to hand over the money to the Central Bank of Yemen.

On the other hand, the Mouwazaa directorate in Taiz was liberated Thursday without any use of force after the Houthi militias fled the area. They reportedly left the area as supplies were running out for its personnel in the al-Burh region in Maqbna directorate.

