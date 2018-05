Changes in Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan's International Bank

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Property Affairs Rustam Shahbazov has replaced Sahil Babayev at the Supervisory Board of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA).

This decision was made at a regular meeting of the bank’s shareholders May 11.