Azerbaijan urges France to take tough measures against illegal visits to occupied lands (UPDATE)

2018-05-11 19:44 | www.trend.az | 2

Details added (first version posted on 18:06 )

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

Azerbaijan has urged the French Foreign Ministry to take tough measures in connection with illegal visits to the occupied territories, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Hikmet Hajiyev told Trend on May 11.

He stressed that since 2013, certain circles of the Armenian lobby in France have signed illegal documents under a pretext of "sister cities" between the occupied cities of Azerbaijan and the cities and towns of France, and are trying to use such steps to promote the illegal regime.

Hajiyev said that thanks to the joint work carried out by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the Azerbaijani Embassy in France with relevant structures of that country, the illegal "charter" (Charte d’amitié entre Alfortville et Berdzor), signed in 2017 between Alfortville, a big city of Île-de-France region, and the occupied Lachin city of Azerbaijan was annulled.

"On June 30, 2017, the Municipality Council of Alfortville made a decision to sign an illegal "charter". The Prefect of the Val-de-Marne Department, to which Alfortville belongs, filed a suit at the Municipality Council over the voluntary cancellation of the decision, dated June 30, 2017. However, this claim remained unanswered. There was an appeal at a court to annul the "charter" that was illegally signed by the Val-de-Marne Department on Nov. 17, 2017. Despite this, on Nov. 20, based on the decision of the Municipality Council, the Mayor of Alfortville signed the illegal "charter"," Hajiyev said.

He said the first hearing was held on March 8, 2018, and in connection with violations of Article L1115-1 of the General Code on Local Self-Government Bodies (on compliance of the agreement signed by the abovementioned bodies with the international obligations of France), the state prosecutor demanded to cancel the "charter".

As a result, on April 12, 2018, the Municipality Council of Alfortville, not waiting for a court decision, was forced to annul its June 30, 2017 decision on signing the illegal "charter". Seven members of the Municipality Council are Armenians, he added.

Story still developing

