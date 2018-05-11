Nobel Oil Services takes part in Job Fair to support young people with limited abilities

Nobel Oil Services took part in a Job Fair intended for young people with limited abilities.

“We believe that socially responsible employers should use their resources to integrate people with limited abilities into the labor market by offering them relevant conditions. At Nobel Oil Services we pay careful attention to people with disabilities and continually strive to ensure working environment where they can express their strengths. Within the group of companies we employ about 90 people related to the category of vulnerable members of society and after this fair we expect to attract new candidates”, said Ellada Alishova, Group HR Manager of Nobel Oil.

“We met a lot of talented and enthusiastic young people and we are glad to provide an opportunity for their career development. We also would like to thank the organizers for arranging a platform for those who to seek opportunities for employment”, she added.