Another meeting of Azerbaijan’s Pardon Issues Commission underway

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

Trend:

The next meeting of the Pardon Issues Commission under the President of Azerbaijan is taking place on May 11.

Appeals received by the Commission will be considered at the meeting.

Over 100 appeals were considered at the latest meeting, and a positive decision was made on a part of them.

More than 700 appeals have been considered at the meetings of the Commission since late January 2018.

