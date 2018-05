Moscow court’s decision won’t affect activities of Azerbaijan International Bank

2018-05-11

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

The decision of the Moscow Court of Arbitration to impose arrest on 41.6 percent of the capital of IBA-Moscow, the Russian subsidiary of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), upon an appeal from Russia's Sberbank, won’t affect the IBA’s activities, the bank said in a statement May 11.