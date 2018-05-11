Moscow court imposes arrest on over 40% of capital of Azerbaijani bank's Russian subsidiary (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

The Moscow Court of Arbitration has imposed arrest on 41.6 percent of the capital of IBA-Moscow, the Russian subsidiary of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), upon an appeal from Russia's Sberbank, according to the Court.

"The Public Joint Stock Company Sberbank of Russia has appealed to the Moscow Court of Arbitration with a request to take provisional measures in the form of seizing the IBA property for a total of not more than $21,270,039.32, including a stake (41.6 percent) in the authorized capital of IBA-Moscow, in favor of Sberbank PJSC," the court said.

In April 2018, Sberbank PJSC filed a lawsuit at the High Court of Justice, in England and Wales, against the IBA to collect debt under a loan agreement worth $21.27 million.

However, according to the report, Sberbank failed to enforce the loan repayment for a number of reasons.

In 2017, the IBA Supervisory Board made a decision on the voluntary restructuring of the foreign liabilities of the bank. In May 2017, the Nasimi District Court of Baku, Azerbaijan, granted the IBA appeal on initiating a procedure of voluntary restructuring.

Last July, the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York granted the IBA recognition of its ongoing restructuring in Azerbaijan. The recognition triggered an automatic stay barring any action in the United States against IBA or its US-located assets.

"Thus, Sberbank was unable to enforce the loan agreement in the United States in connection with the injunction to initiate any procedural actions against IBA or its US-located assets," the court said.