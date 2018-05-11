US appeals to increase pressure on N.Korea will impede peace process - Moscow

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday that it couldn't understand the US appeals to increase pressure on North Korea amid the latter's readiness for a dialogue, Sputnik reported.

"We are bewildered by the incessant calls of the United States and their allies 'to continue to increase pressure on North Korea" even while Pyongyang shows readiness for a constructive dialogue on the Korean crisis settlement," the ministry said in a statement.

"This policy is extremely counterproductive and can undermine the progress achieved on this track recently," the statement said.