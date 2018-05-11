One injured in Los Angeles high school shooting

2018-05-11 23:37 | www.trend.az | 2

One person was shot in the arm at a high school Friday morning in Los Angeles and a male Hispanic juvenile was detained after the incident, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department (LASD) said, Xinhua reported.

According to LASD, the wounded has been sent to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Local NBC news channel reported the authority received multiple calls shortly after 7:00 a.m. saying there was a man with a gun at Highland High School in Palmdale, a city located in Antelope Valley, 55 kilometers north of Los Angeles downtown.

A 14-year-old suspect was in custody after an extensive search by sheriff's deputies on campus, the report said, adding that one firearm, which authorities described as a "rifle," was recovered "distance away" from the school in the desert.