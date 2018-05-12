Brazil confirm Dani Alves will miss World Cup due to knee injury

Brazil’s right-back Dani Alves will miss the World Cup. The Brazilian Football Confederation has confirmed in a statement his knee injury makes it “impossible to call Dani Alves for the period of preparation, friendlies and, consequently, the World Cup”, The Guardian reported.

The 35-year-old was injured on Tuesday in the French Cup final while playing for the winners, Paris Saint-Germain.

The injury will sideline him for at least three weeks. Brazil’s first game in Russia will be on 17 June against Switzerland. Alves played in the previous two World Cups and has 107 appearances for the team since his 2006 debut.

Neymar, meanwhile, has admitted he still has fears over missing the World Cup due to the broken right foot he suffered in March.