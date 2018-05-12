Suspect identified in California high school shooting

The suspected shooter who opened fire on a high school in Palmdale, California has been identified as a 14-year-old student, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office said in a statement on Friday, Sputnik reported.

"Subject is 14 year old male and student of Highland High School, detained off campus. Rifle recovered off campus," the sheriff’s office said in a Twitter message.

The victim, who has been hospitalized after being shot in the arm, is also a 14-year-old male student of the high school.