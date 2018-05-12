Rockefeller treasures break record for single-owner auction

Peggy and David Rockefeller's vast collection of art and other treasures set a new world record this week at Christie's, topping $800 million as the priciest ever single-owner auction, the AP reported.

That's about twice the previous record of $484 million from a 2009 Paris sale of designer Yves Saint Laurent's estate.

The three-day auction of the late couple's belongings ended Thursday with a $115 million star lot - a Picasso painting of a girl holding a basket of flowers. The runner-up, at $84 million, was a Monet canvas depicting his famed water lilies.