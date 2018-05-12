5.1-magnitude earthquake rocks Japan's Nagano prefecture

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 rocked Japan's Nagano prefecture at 10:29 a.m. local time (0129 GMT), Japan Meteorological Agency said Saturday, Xinhua reported.

The temblor was centered in the northern part of Nagano prefecture in central Japan, with the epicenter at a latitude of 36.6 degrees north and a longitude of 137.9 degrees east and at a depth of 10 km.

The earthquake logged lower 5 in some parts of Nagano prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.