Test container train arrives in Iran from Europe via South-West corridor

2018-05-12 07:06 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

ADY Container, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, jointly with the Swiss company Hupac Intermodal have successfully completed the test transportation of containers from Europe to Iran through international South-West transport route, a source in the company told Trend.

The source said the container train was sent from the Polish city of Slawkow to Iran through the territory of Azerbaijan via the South-West corridor for testing purposes.

"The train successfully reached the Astara station (Iran) and has already left for the opposite direction. The operator of the project is ADY Container, which has implemented this trip together with Hupac Intermodal," said the source.