Iraqis start voting in first election since defeating IS

2018-05-12 08:24 | www.trend.az | 2

Iraqis started voting on Saturday in the first parliamentary election since defeating Islamic State, Reuters reports.

More than 7,000 candidates in 18 provinces, or governorates, are running this year for 329 parliamentary seats.

