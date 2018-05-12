Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies attends ICT Working Group Meeting of AHK Azerbaijan

On 11 May 2018, Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Mr. Elmir Valizadeh attended the next meeting of the Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Working Group of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan).

The main focus of meeting was the discussion of “The Strategic Roadmap for the Development of Telecommunication and Information Technologies in the Republic of Azerbaijan” published in December 2016. The discussions also emphasised the importance of ICT infrastructure for the digital economy and further enhancement of ICT efficiency in the public sector.

The event was opened with the welcoming addresses of Mr. Farid Isayev, Deputy Chairman of AHK Azerbaijan, and Mrs. Theresa Schönfeld, Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy in Baku. These were followed by a brief introduction of Mr. Rufat Hajialibayov, Chairman of the ICT Working Group of AHK Azerbaijan, about the activities of the Working Group and the principal topic of the meeting.