Export of Georgian electricity to Turkey increases

2018-05-12 09:42 | www.trend.az

Georgia is increasing the export of electricity to Turkey, announces Georgia’s Ministry of Economy, Agenda reports.

As of May 9, 2018 export of electricity increased by 61.4 percent compared to the same period of 2016, says Georgia’s Ministry of Economy.

In total, Georgia exported 63,715,000 kWh hour to Turkey as of May 9, 2018.

As Georgia’s Economy Minister Dimitry Kumsishvili said the government’s goal is to increase electricity export and make Georgia an electricity hub.