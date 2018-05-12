Azercell announces launch of new campaign for its subscribers

2018-05-12 09:48 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

Azercell is pleased to introduce a new favorable campaign for anyone wishing to get a tablet, unlimited internet and premium accessories. Thus, any customer who purchases a Lenovo tablet from any of Azercell Exclusive Shop will gain an opportunity to obtain 6-month unlimited internet pack for just AZN 15. In addition, a customer joining this campaign will receive one Azercell Premium accessory as a gift.

The campaign covers the following Lenovo tablet models:

Lenovo TAB3 710L 16GB – AZN 206

Lenovo TAB4 7304 16GB – AZN 209

Lenovo YTAB3 850 16GB – AZN 359

Lenovo YTAB3 X50 16GB – AZN 499

It should be noted that Integral, Azercell’s official partner and official Lenovo distributor in Azerbaijan, provides one-year warranty for all tablets under the campaign.