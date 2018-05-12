Russia’s trade with Egypt to reach $10B in 2018

Trade between Russia and Egypt may go up to ten billion US dollars in 2018, said the chairman of the Russia-Egyptian Business Council under the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mikhail Orlov, TASS reports.

"Trade is growing dramatically <…> It was about six billion US dollars last year and is likely to be even more this year: I think we can make up to ten billion US dollars," he told TASS on the sidelines of the KazanSummit international economic event.

According to Orlov, bilateral trade has a potential of 25 billion US dollars. However to achieve such indices Moscow and Cairo need to simplify procedures of mutual financing of projects, harmonize phytosanitary standards and remove administrative barriers in the pharmaceuticals sector.