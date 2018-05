US helps milk processing in Azerbaijan’s Saatli

U.S. Embassy’s acting Deputy Chief of Mission Carter Wilbur and Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov opened a newly renovated milk collection and processing facility in Guneshli village in Saatli.

The facility will produce the first ever yellow cheese in Azerbaijan.

Representatives from the Saatli Executive Committee, municipal government and local community also attended the opening.